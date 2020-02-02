Boyd leads E. Tennessee St. over UNC-Greensboro 82-65

NCAA Basketball
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Tray Boyd III had a career-high 30 points as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 82-65 on Saturday.

Boyd made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Bo Hodges had 14 points and 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State (19-4, 8-2 Southern Conference). Lucas N’Guessan added 12 points. Isaiah Tisdale had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 18 points for the Spartans (17-6, 7-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Keyshaun Langley added 14 points. James Dickey had seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro 64-57 on Jan. 8. East Tennessee State faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro faces The Citadel at home on Wednesday.

