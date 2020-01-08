Bowling Green comeback overcomes Miami (Ohio), 78-76

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Caleb Fields scored at the basket with just over a minute left to put Bowling Green in front and Dylan Frye added two free throws with four seconds left to hold off Miami (Ohio) for a 78-76 Mid-America Conference-East victory on Tuesday night.

Miami held a 45-36 advantage at intermission and led by as many as 12 points early in the second half, but Frye hit a 3-pointer with 11:03 left to get the Falcons even at 55-55 and Trey Diggs’ 3-point play with 10:14 left put them in front.

Frye finished with 22 points and Tayler Mattos had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1). Justin Turner added 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (7-8, 0-2). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and six rebounds.

Bowling Green matches up against Ohio on the road on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Buffalo at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.