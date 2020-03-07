Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Souley Boum had 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice 77-72 on Saturday. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners.

Boum hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Bryson Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for UTEP (17-14, 8-10 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Lathon added six rebounds.

Trey Murphy III had 16 points for the Owls (15-16, 7-11). Ako Adams added 13 points. Robert Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Miners are undefeated in three games against the Owls this season. Most recently, UTEP defeated Rice 68-62 on Feb. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.