Boubacar, Eastern Michigan rally to top Central Michigan

NCAA Basketball
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Boubacar Toure scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had a career-high five blocked shots and Eastern Michigan closed the game with a 16-2 run to defeat 67-63 Central Michigan on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero added 17 points for Eastern Michigan (16-13, 6-10 Mid-American Conference) and Ty Groce 14.

Dallas Morgan had 16 points for the Chippewas (13-16, 6-10), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. David DiLeo added 14 points and Kevin McKay 11 and Rob Montgomery had a career-high 16 rebounds.

Morgan’s 3-pointer at the 5:15 mark had Central Michigan on top 61-51 but from there the Chippewas missed their last five shots and had three turnovers.

Montero had back-to-back 3-pointers and Boubacar’s dunk and 3-point play with 1:10 to play put the Eagles on top 63-61.

Montgomery made two free throws with just under a minute to go tied the game but Boubacar made two free throws at 44 seconds to put EMU back on top.

Eastern Michigan defeated Central Michigan 73-70 on Feb. 11. Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Tuesday.

