GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell scored 17 points as Furman beat Chattanooga 79-58 on Wednesday night.

Bothwell also added nine rebounds for the Paladins (18-6, 9-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Marcus Foster shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Mocs (12-12, 4-7) were led by Jamaal Walker, who recorded 15 points. Chattanooga also got 15 points and two steals from Dalvin White. In addition, Jamal Johnson had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.