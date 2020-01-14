Boston University wins 3rd straight, rolls past Loyola 85-53

Live Now
BALTIMORE (AP)Javante McCoy registered 13 points as Boston University rolled past Loyola (Md.) 85-53 on Monday night.

Walter Whyte and Sukhmail Mathon each added 12 points for Boston University (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League), which won its third straight and seventh of its last eight.

Andrew Kostecka had 13 points for the Greyhounds (9-9, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Golden Dike added 11 points and Kenneth Jones added 10.

Boston University matches up against Colgate on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) faces Army on the road on Saturday.

