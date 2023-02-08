BOSTON (AP)Walter Whyte scored 16 points as Boston University beat American 60-54 on Wednesday night.

Whyte also contributed five rebounds for the Terriers (12-14, 5-8 Patriot League). Nevin Zink scored 11 points while going 2 of 4 and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Miles Brewster shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Matt Rogers finished with 14 points and two steals for the Eagles (15-9, 7-6). Colin Smalls added 13 points for American. In addition, Jaxon Knotek had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.