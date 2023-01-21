BOSTON (AP)Walter Whyte scored 15 points as Boston University beat Loyola (MD) 66-53 on Saturday.

Whyte was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Patriot League). Ethan Brittain-Watts was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jonas Harper shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Kenny Jones led the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Loyola also got seven points from Golden Dike.

The game was close going into the half, as Boston University held a two-point lead, 30-28. Caelan Jones paced his team in scoring through the first half with six points. Boston University took the lead for what would be the final time on Harper’s 3-pointer with 17:59 left in the game. His team would outscore Loyola by 11 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Boston University plays Monday against Colgate at home, and Loyola visits Lafayette on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.