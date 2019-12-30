Boston U wins squeaker at Merrimack 69-67 with late 3

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Max Mahoney scored 20 points, Walter Whyte hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining and Boston University held on 69-67 when a Merrimack layup fell off the front of the rim at the buzzer on Sunday night.

Merrimack had a chance to tie, but Justin Hayes’ layup fell off the rim as time expired.

Whyte finished with 16 points for Boston University (6-7), including a trio of 3s. Andrew Petcash added 11 points.

Merrimack took a 65-60 lead with five minutes left on a Devin Jensen 3-pointer. The assist on the play gave Hayes the program’s career assists record with 826. Boston U caught up with a Petcash 3-pointer with 3:27 to go.

After Mikey Watkins hit two free throws putting Merrimack up 67-65, the Terriers scored the last four points. Merrimack missed its last three shots.

Watkins led the Warriors (6-7) with 14 points, Jensen added 11 and Jordan Minor 10. Hayes finished with four points and six assists.

Boston University hosts Lafayette in a Patriot League opener on Thursday. Merrimack begins Northeast Conference play at Sacred Heart on Thursday.

