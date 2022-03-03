BOSTON (AP)Javante McCoy had 26 points as Boston University topped Loyola (Md.) 76-64 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Thursday night.

McCoy shot 11 for 14 from the floor.

Walter Whyte had 19 points for Boston University (21-11). Sukhmail Mathon added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 28 points for the Greyhounds (14-16). Kenneth Jones added 11 points. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points.

