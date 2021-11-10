Boise State tops Utah Valley 76-56 in season opener

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Devonaire Doutrive had 18 points to lead five Boise State players in double figures as the Broncos rolled past Utah Valley 76-56 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Naje Smith added 15 points for the Broncos. Abu Kigab chipped in 12, Emmanuel Akot and Mladen Armus scored 11. Kigab also had seven rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points.

