LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Chibuzo Agbo had 18 points in Boise State’s 85-68 victory against Wyoming on Saturday.

Agbo also contributed nine rebounds for the Broncos (14-4, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Naje Smith added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Max Rice recorded 17 points and was 7-of-10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

The Cowboys (5-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 13 points. Hunter Maldonado added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Wyoming. Ethan Anderson also had 11 points and six rebounds. The loss is the seventh straight for the Cowboys.

Boise State took the lead with 17:25 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-33 at halftime, with Rice racking up 12 points. Boise State outscored Wyoming by nine points in the second half, and Agbo scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Boise State hosts Nevada and Wyoming travels to play Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.