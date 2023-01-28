BOISE, Idaho (AP)Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 80-59 on Saturday night.

Degenhart went 10 of 11 from the field for the Broncos (17-5, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo added 17 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Naje Smith recorded 16 points.

The Rams (10-12, 2-7) were led by Isaiah Stevens, who posted 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jalen Lake added nine points for Colorado State.

Boise State took the lead with 19:09 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with Agbo racking up 14 points. Boise State pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Colorado State by six points in the final half, as Degenhart led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Boise State visits Air Force while Colorado State hosts UNLV.

