Bohannon leads Youngstown St. past SE Missouri 65-50

Naz Bohannon had 14 points and nine rebounds as Youngstown State topped Southeast Missouri 65-50 on Sunday night.

Darius Quisenberry had 12 points for Youngstown State (6-5), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Michael Akuchie added 10 rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 17 points for the Redhawks (3-7). Isaiah Gable added 10 points. Skyler Hogan had six rebounds.

Alex Caldwell, who was second on the Redhawks in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

Youngstown State matches up against Binghamton at home on Wednesday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Ohio State on the road on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com