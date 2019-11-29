Bohannon leads New Orleans over Eureka 125-60

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Charles Bohannon scored 18 points as New Orleans routed Eureka College 125-60 on Friday.

Gerrale Gates and Jaylen Key added 15 points each for the Privateers. Key also had 10 rebounds for the Privateers.

Ahren Freeman had 14 points and six rebounds for New Orleans (2-4), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

It was the second time this season that New Orleans scored 100 points, both wins. The point total was the highest in the history of Lakefront Arena and the second most in Privateers history.

Dakota Bennington had 24 points for the Red Devils, who play in Division III. Ian Milsteadt added 10 points.

New Orleans plays Xavier (LA) at home on Saturday.

