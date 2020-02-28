Boahen scores 19 to lead UIC past Detroit Mercy 84-67

CHICAGO (AP)Godwin Boahen had 19 points off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to an 84-67 win over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night.

Braelen Bridges had 16 points for UIC (15-15, 10-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Blount had 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 26 points for the Titans (7-23, 5-12). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds.

Davis, who entered averaging 23.6 points per game, was 8 of 20 from the field but his teammates combined to go 13 of 48.

The Flames evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated UIC 70-69 on Jan. 25. UIC finishes out the regular season against Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit Mercy closes out against IUPUI on the road on Saturday.

