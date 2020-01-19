Blount scores 29 as NC Central beats Bethune-Cookman

Closings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Jibri Blount had 29 points and 10 rebounds as North Carolina Central routed Bethune-Cookman 86-59 on Saturday.

Blount shot 10 for 13 from the field and converted 9 of 10 free throws.

C.J. Keyser had 18 points for North Carolina Central (7-11, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Conference). Deven Palmer added 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Perkins had nine points and six assists.

Isaiah Bailey scored 23 points for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-2). Cletrell Pope added 10 points and eight rebounds.

North Carolina Central takes on Florida A&M on the road on Monday. Bethune-Cookman plays at North Carolina A&T on Jan. 25.

