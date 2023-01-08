RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton’s 16 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Liberty 62-59 on Sunday.

Blanton also contributed eight rebounds for the Colonels (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Brody Peebles led the Flames (12-5, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Colin Porter added 12 points and two steals for Liberty. The Flames broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky hosts FGCU while Liberty hosts North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.