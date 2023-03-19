DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Devontae Blanton had 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-75 overtime victory against Cleveland State on Sunday in the CBI Tournament.

Blanton went 10 of 15 from the field for the Colonels (21-13). Isaiah Cozart added 20 points while going 8 of 16 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had 17 rebounds and five blocks. Leland Walker had 17 points and was 6-of-11 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Tayshawn Comer, who finished with 14 points for Eastern Kentucky, raced the length of the court, virtually unimpeded, for a one-hand dunk to open the scoring in overtime and, after Cleveland State’s Drew Lowder made 1-of-2 free throws with 4:13 to play, the Colonels closed the game on a 15-0 run.

The Vikings (21-14) were led by Tae Williams, who posted 15 points. Jayson Woodrich added 14 points for Cleveland State. In addition, Tristan Enaruna had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

