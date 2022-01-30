STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Nick Blake had a career-high 20 points as Pacific snapped its seven-game losing streak, edging past BYU 76-73 on Saturday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 15 points and seven assists for Pacific (6-13, 1-4 West Coast Conference). Jeremiah Bailey added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had six rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-6, 5-3). Te’Jon Lucas added 13 points. Gideon George had 13 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against BYU, which beat Pacific 73-51 in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 6.

