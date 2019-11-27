Blake hits 2 jumpers late to carry Southern over IUPUI 83-77

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Lamarcus Lee and Montese Blake each scored 17 points as Southern beat IUPUI 83-77 in the Cayman Islands Classic – Mainland on Tuesday.

Blake hit consecutive contested jump shots in the last 1:25, the first giving Southern the lead for good at 77-76. Brendon Brooks added 14 points for the Jaguars (3-4), while Damiree Burns had 13 rebounds.

Marcus Burk scored 27 points for IUPUI (2-5). Isaiah Williams added a season-high 13 points and Elyjah Goss had 10.

Jaylen Minnett, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on IUPUI, scored only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting but four of those points came on a 3-pointer and foul that tied the game at 75-75.

Southern matches up against Tulane on the road on Sunday. IUPUI plays Evansville at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com