Blackwell, Missouri women beat Ole Miss 64-53 in SEC tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 64-53 in the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday.

The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round Thursday. The Lady Vols won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 77-66.

Amber Smith hit a 3-pointer and Nadia Green made 1 of 2 free throws and then a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri (9-21) scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 when Haley Troup hit a 3-pointer.

Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for the 14th-seeded Rebels (7-23). Ole Miss has lost 17 in row, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak.

Reid made a layup to pull the Rebels within four with 2:22 left in the first half but they missed their next 11 field-goal attempts before Jayla Alexander hit a jumper with 4:57 left in the third. Missouri made 9 of 10 from the field during that span.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.