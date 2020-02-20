Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Blackwell carries Fresno St. past Air Force 71-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Noah Blackwell tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Fresno State topped Air Force 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Orlando Robinson had 10 points for Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Jarred Hyder added six assists. Anthony Holland had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (10-17, 4-11). Chris Joyce added 12 points. Sid Tomes had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Fresno State defeated Air Force 79-68 on Jan. 28. Fresno State plays Nevada on the road on Saturday. Air Force faces Wyoming at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.