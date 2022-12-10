NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points as Northwestern State beat UL Monroe 91-73 on Saturday night.

Black was 10 of 21 shooting, including 7 for 17 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Demons (8-2). Isaac Haney shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Demarcus Sharp was 4 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Demons.

Thomas Howell led the way for the Warhawks (3-7) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Savion Gallion added 13 points for UL Monroe. Tyreke Locure also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.