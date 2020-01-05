Blackmon powers St. Francis past Central Connecticut, 93-69

NCAA Basketball
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Isaiah Blackmon knocked down eight 3-pointers to score 28 points and St. Francis of Pennsylvania used 14 players in a 93-69 rout of Central Connecticut in a Northeast Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

The Red Flash rolled to a 51-33 lead at intermission and outscored the Blue Devils 42-36 over the final 20 minutes.

Blackmon converted all eight of his field goals from behind the arc, hitting 8 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 overall. Keith Braxton added 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists and Bryce Laskey added 10 points off the bench for St. Francis (8-5, 1-1).

Greg Outlaw scored 16 points for Central Connecticut (1-14, 0-2), with Myles Baker adding 15 points off the bench.

