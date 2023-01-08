FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Jalen Blackmon scored 29 points, Luke Brown scored 13 of his 26 in overtime and Stetson defeated North Alabama 95-85 on Saturday night.

Blackmon had three steals for the Hatters (9-6). Brown hit three 3-pointers and four free throws in the extra period. Sam Peek finished with 12 points. Stephan Swanson’s 3-pointer with 61 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 73.

Jacari Lane led the way for the Lions (9-8) with 27 points and three steals. KJ Johnson added 15 points, while Will Soucie contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson visits Bellarmine and North Alabama visits Liberty.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.