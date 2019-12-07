Blackmon, Braxton lead St Francis (PA) past UMBC 63-60

BALTIMORE (AP)Isaiah Blackmon scored 21 points, Keith Braxton added 17 and both players grabbed six rebounds to help St. Francis (PA) hold off Maryland-Baltimore County 63-60 on Saturday.

Blackmon hit 5 of 9 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and his two free throws with 1:22 left in the game gave the Red Flash (5-4) the lead for good. Braxton hit 4 of 11 shots overall but 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. He added five assists. Reserve Tyler Stewart pitched in with 11 points and five boards.

L.J. Owens topped the Retrievers (5-5) with 17 points. K.J. Jackson finished with 11 points and five assists.

UMBC trailed 34-24 at halftime, but the Retrievers battled back to take a 54-53 lead on Dimitrije Spasojevic’s jumper with 3:32 left to play. Owen’s jumper with 1:42 remaining knotted the score at 56.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25