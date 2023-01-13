NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points as Northwestern State beat McNeese 89-75 on Thursday.

Black shot 8 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Demons (10-7, 2-2 Southland Conference). Jalen Hampton added 22 points while going 9 of 16 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Demarcus Sharp was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points. Sharp also had 12 rebounds.

Johnathan Massie led the way for the Cowboys (6-12, 3-2) with 18 points and four steals. McNeese also got 15 points and two blocks from Christian Shumate. Trae English also recorded 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.