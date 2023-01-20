HAMMOND, La. (AP)Ja’Monta Black hit three straight free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and Demarcus Sharp scored six points in the extra period to spark Northwestern State to a 91-81 overtime win over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.

Black finished with 31 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Demons (11-8, 3-3 Southland Conference). Sharp scored 28 points while shooting 11 of 26 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and added seven assists. Jalen Hampton recorded 16 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Lions (10-9, 4-2) were led by Nick Caldwell, who recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 15 points and two steals from Alec Woodard. In addition, Roger McFarlane had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Northwestern State visits New Orleans while SE Louisiana hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.