WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop scored 30 points as George Washington beat Coppin State 83-71 on Tuesday night.

Bishop shot 10 for 20 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Colonials (6-4). Brendan Adams scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Maximus Edwards recorded 16 points and was 7 of 13 shooting.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Daniel Titus added 16 points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Nendah Tarke finished with 15 points and three steals.

George Washington held a 34-32 halftime lead. Bishop scored 21 points in the second half.

