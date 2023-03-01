DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)James Bishop’s 26 points helped George Washington defeat Davidson 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Bishop also contributed three steals for the Colonials (16-14, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Ricky Lindo Jr. was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (14-15, 7-10) were led by Sam Mennenga, who posted 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Foster Loyer added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Davidson. In addition, Grant Huffman finished with 13 points and five assists.

George Washington went into the break trailing 32-26. Bishop scored 20 points in the second half to help lead George Washington to a five-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.