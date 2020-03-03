Bishop leads Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 79-73

DOVER, Del. (AP)Jermaine Bishop hit 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored 24 points with seven rebounds and three assists and Norfolk State beat Delaware State 79-73 on Monday night.

Devante Carter added 14 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (15-15, 11-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 13 of 34 3-pointers (38%). Kyonze Chavis added 13 points and Joe Bryant Jr. scored nine and made five assists.

Myles Carter hit all five of his 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 22 points and Johquin Wiley added 16 points and for the Hornets (4-15, 3-12). John Crosby had 12 points and five assists.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 85-57 on Feb. 8. Norfolk State finishes out the regular season against Morgan State on the road on Thursday. Delaware State finishes out the regular season against Howard on the road on Thursday.

