Bishop leads George Washington past Wright State 74-63

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)James Bishop had 18 points as George Washington beat Wright State 74-63 on Monday.

Joe Bamisile had 15 points and nine rebounds for George Washington (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and six assists, and Brendan Adams had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (1-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Grant Basile had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

