WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop had 21 points as George Washington topped Radford 67-58 on Monday night.

Brayon Freeman had 16 points for George Washington (4-8). Brendan Adams added 12 points. Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Rashun Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (4-7). Bryan Hart added 11 points. Artese Stapleton had six assists.

