KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)James Bishop IV scored 25 points, seven in the overtime, as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 89-80 on Wednesday night.

Bishop also contributed five rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Colonials (14-14, 8-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 22 points while going 9 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had five assists. Hunter Dean was 7-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Bishop made a layup to make it 73-all early in overtime and spark a 9-1 spurt that culminated when he hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left and Adams made back-to-back layups that gave George Washington an 86-76 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

The Rams (8-19, 4-11) were led in scoring by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Malik Martin added 21 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Rhode Island. Jalen Carey also had 13 points. The loss was the Rams’ sixth in a row.

George Washington took a 31-18 lead in the first half with a 20-2 run. Led by 13 first-half points from Dean, George Washington carried a 39-31 lead into the break. George Washington was outscored by Rhode Island in the second half by eight points, with Adams scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

Adams made a layup for the Colonials with 20 seconds left in regulation that made it 71-all and force OT. Leggett missed a potential winning 3 just before the buzzer.

Both teams next play Saturday. George Washington hosts La Salle while Rhode Island visits Fordham.

