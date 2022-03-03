BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Xavier Bishop totaled 18 points and seven assists and RaeQuan Battle scored 17 as Montana State defeated Sacramento State 75-69 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 15-4 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo added 11 points and three blocks.

Zach Chappell had 22 points for the Hornets (9-17, 5-14). William FitzPatrick and Bryce Fowler scored 15 apiece.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 68-66 on Dec. 4.

