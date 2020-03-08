Beyers scores 20 to lead Marshall over UTSA 82-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Mikel Beyers had 20 points as Marshall narrowly beat UTSA 82-77 on Saturday.

Jarrod West had 15 points and seven assists for Marshall (16-15, 10-8 Conference USA). Andrew Taylor added 12 points. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points and six rebounds.

Marshall totaled 52 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jhivvan Jackson had 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-18, 7-11). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points.

The Thundering Herd leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Marshall 72-63 on Feb. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.