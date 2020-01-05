Betrand, Fobbs lead Towson past UNC Wilmington 67-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Allen Betrand and Brian Fobbs each scored 16 points and Towson won a battle of two winless teams in the Colonial Athletic Association beating UNC Wilmington 67-60 on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims made two free throws with 4:37 remaining to tie the game at 49-all. Fobbs and Bertrand followed with 3-pointer in succession and the Tigers (7-9, 1-3) led the rest of the way. Ty Gadsen brought UNC Wilmington within 59-58 with 56 second left, but Bertand made four free throws and Jakigh Dottin made two in a nine-second span to seal it.

Towson won the rebound battle with 44-31 edge despite its 17 turnovers.

Sims led the Seahawks (5-12, 0-4) with 14 points and Shykeim Phillips and Gadsen each scored 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.