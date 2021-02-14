Berhow, Carter lead N. Iowa past Valparaiso 74-60

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Austin Smellie had 19 points to lead five Idaho State players in double figures as the Bengals routed George Fox 84-59 on Monday.

Brayden Parker added 15 points, Emmit Taylor III chipped in 14, Tarik Cool scored 13 and Malik Porter had 11 for Idaho State (12-7, 8-1 Big Sky Conference).