Benning scores 15 to lead Fairfield past St. Peter’s 61-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Taj Benning registered 15 points as Fairfield topped St. Peter’s 61-51 on Wednesday night.

Benning converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Chris Maidoh had nine rebounds and four blocks for Fairfield (7-9, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Landon Taliaferro was held to only 5 points despite leading the Stags in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Matthew Lee had 10 points and five steals for the Peacocks (5-9, 2-3). Doug Edert added 10 points.

Fairfield faces Iona on the road on Friday. St. Peter’s takes on Quinnipiac on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.