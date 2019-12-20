Bennett’s career game leads Marshall past Eastern Kentucky

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Huntington, W. Va. (AP)Iran Bennett had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds, Taevion Kinsey added 19 points, and Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 90-72 on Thursday night.

Marshall scored 54 points in the second half, making 7 of 14 3-pointers and shooting 53% after halftime.

Darius George and Mark Sarenac scored 11 points each for the Thundering Herd (5-6). Bennett’s 16 rebounds were double his previous high.

Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels (3-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Jomaru Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lachlan Anderson scored 13 points.

Eastern Kentucky has a home game against Charleston Southern on Saturday. Marshall plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.