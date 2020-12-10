Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

MONROE, La. (AP)Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.
Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).
Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.
—
—
