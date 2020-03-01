Belo scores 20 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 63-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Jubrile Belo had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 63-57 on Saturday.

Harald Frey had 16 points and six assists for Montana State (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Ladan Ricketts added 12 points. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.

Cameron Shelton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-12, 10-9). Bernie Andre added 12 points. Brooks DeBisschop had 10 rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 63-61 on Dec. 30. Montana State plays Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.