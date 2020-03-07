Belmont advances to OVC title game with win over E. Kentucky

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Adam Kunkel scored 15 points and Grayson Murphy scored 10 and Belmont beat Eastern Kentucky 60-50 on Friday in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The Bruins play Murray State on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Four Belmont starters scored early, and Michael Bankert’s two free throws with 9:16 left before intermission gave the top-seeded Bruins a 20-9 lead. Russhard Cruickshank’s three-point play brought the fourth-seeded Colonels with 22-16. Belmont went to the break up 30-21 and were never threatened in the second half.

Cruickshank scored 15 and Jomaru Brown 12.

Both teams struggled shooting as Belmont (25-7) made just 22 of 65 (33.8%) including 7 of 30 from 3-point range. The Colonels (16-17) finished 29.9% from the field (20 of 67), were 5 of 22 from beyond the arc and missed seven of 12 foul shot attempts.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.