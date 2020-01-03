Bell carries Loyola Marymount past San Diego 64-58

LOS ANGELES (AP)Jordan Bell had 13 points as Loyola Marymount beat San Diego 64-58 on Thursday night.

Both teams were playing their first West Coast Conference game of the season.

Parker Dortch had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (7-8). Ivan Alipiev added 10 points.

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (7-9). Yauhen Massalski added 12 points. James Jean-Marie had 11 points.

Loyola Marymount matches up against Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. San Diego takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

