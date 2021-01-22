Beaudion leads Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 64-53

CLEVELAND (AP)Craig Beaudion had a season-high 25 points as Cleveland State topped Milwaukee 64-53 on Friday night.

Beaudion made 8 of 10 shots. He added six rebounds.

Torrey Patton had 13 points for Cleveland State (10-4, 10-1 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tre Gomillion added 10 points and eight rebounds. D’Moi Hodge had six rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-5, 4-4). Te’Jon Lucas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Grant Coleman had 11 points.

