PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle scored 27 points as Temple beat VCU 83-73 on Saturday.

Battle added six rebounds and four steals for the Owls (5-4). Damian Dunn scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Zach Hicks shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen DeLoach led the way for the Rams (5-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 16 points, nine assists and four steals for VCU. Jamir Watkins also had 14 points.

Temple entered halftime up 37-33. Battle paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Battle scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Temple to a 10-point victory.

