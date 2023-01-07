YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Emoni Bates had 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 62-56 win against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Bates added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (4-11, Mid-American). Noah Farrakhan scored eight points while shooting 2 for 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyson Acuff shot 2 for 7 to finish with seven points.

The Chippewas (6-9, 1-1) were led in scoring by Markus Harding, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Central Michigan also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Brian Taylor. In addition, Reggie Bass had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.