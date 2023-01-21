HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Davon Barnes scored 17 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added a double-double to help Texas Southern defeat Alabama A&M 70-59 on Saturday night.

Barnes was 6-of-11 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (6-14, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Nicholas added 13 points and 12 rebounds. John Walker III scored 12.

Omari Peek-Green led the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4) with 11 points. Garrett Hicks and Messiah Thompson both scored nine. Hicks had four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Texas Southern visits Alabama State while Alabama A&M hosts Prairie View A&M.

—

