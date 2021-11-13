Barcello scores 17 to lead BYU over San Diego St. 66-60

PROVO, Utah – Alex Barcello posted 17 points as BYU beat San Diego State 66-60 on Friday night.

Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points for BYU (2-0).

Nathan Mensah had 18 points for the Aztecs (1-1). Trey Pulliam added 12 points.

